Matteo Argenio (8) and David Favata (15), members of the Wyoming Area Junior High baseball team, volunteer bagging groceries at Gerrity’s at West Pittston.

Wyoming Area Junior High Baseball players, left to right: Cam McDermott, Jaxon Bryden and Nico Wardell.

Wyoming Area Junior High baseball players, left to right, Lucas Stronski, Brady Lynch, Aaron Marshalonis, Matteo Argenio and David Favata.

DJ Zupko, left, Caleb Pavinski, center, Max Langdon right, helped bag groceries at Gerrity’s Supermarket on Sunday, April 7.

WEST PITTSTON – The Wyoming Area Junior High baseball team bagged groceries at Gerrity’s Supermarket

on Sunday, April 7, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Grades 7, 8, and 9 took three shifts to cover for bagging.