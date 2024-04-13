Home News Wyoming Area junior high baseball players bag groceries News Wyoming Area junior high baseball players bag groceries April 13, 2024 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Wyoming Area Junior High Baseball player D.J. Zupko is shown assisting in bagging groceries at Gerrity’s. Submitted photo DJ Zupko, left, Caleb Pavinski, center, Max Langdon right, helped bag groceries at Gerrity’s Supermarket on Sunday, April 7. Submitted photo Wyoming Area Junior High baseball players, left to right, Lucas Stronski, Brady Lynch, Aaron Marshalonis, Matteo Argenio and David Favata. Submitted photo Wyoming Area Junior High Baseball players, left to right: Cam McDermott, Jaxon Bryden and Nico Wardell. Submitted photo Matteo Argenio (8) and David Favata (15), members of the Wyoming Area Junior High baseball team, volunteer bagging groceries at Gerrity’s at West Pittston. Submitted photo ❮ ❯ WEST PITTSTON – The Wyoming Area Junior High baseball team bagged groceries at Gerrity’s Supermarket on Sunday, April 7, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Grades 7, 8, and 9 took three shifts to cover for bagging. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Luzerne County Council confirms division head, approves tax break Luzerne County Council funding tour showcases new Kingston-Forty Fort “Tower 1” fire truck Paula Radick nominated to Luzerne County division head position View Comments