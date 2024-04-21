PITTSTON – Art e Fekts Gallery, the city’s top spot to showcase local artists, sculptors and photographers, has been preparing the gallery for the new season, beginning with a series of events for the month of May kicking of with the first 2nd Friday Art Walk of the summer on May 10.

“The 2nd Friday Art Walk is the kick off to the season for our gallery,” Cara Wengen, Art e Fekts assistant director, said. “In the beginning of the year, we opened up a call for artists to get new art and artists into the gallery. That happened and now we have new artists in here and we’re ready to start programming and have some fun new shows.”

For the month of May, there are some classes mixed in with artist openings and even a Taylor Swift trivia night.

The Strange and Unusual Art Exhibit opens the gallery on May 10 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the gallery located at 71 S. Main St., across from the Tomato Festival lot.

The show will highlight artists’ work while celebrating the oddities of this life and beyond.

According to Wengen, it is a public, board-selected show, and the gallery is currently accepting artwork submissions.

Light refreshments and live music will be provided and a harpist will be featured at the gallery as well.

“We wanted the Strange and Unusual Art Exhibit to coincide with the 2nd Friday Art Walk’s carnival theme that night,” Wengen said. “We wanted to promote the oddities of life. We will have some sculptured pieces, photography pieces, paintings and drawings.”

Wengen said anyone; any age and medium can submit their work to hand in for the judged show where three winners will be picked with prizes.

Outside of artist Vincent Musto’s showing on Friday, May 17, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., the rest of the events will be classes for the public. Musto’s art has been featured in the past at the gallery.

Taylor Swift Trivia with Trivia Master Brad will take place on Saturday, May 18, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Open Space, next door to the gallery.

The night will test your Taylor Swift knowledge while you are supporting the gallery.

The cost is $5 per person and include bites from Peculiar Kitchen, brews from Groove Brewing and prizes from Pittston businesses.

Classes will include a Mother’s Day Floral Arrangement Class on Saturday, May 11, from 10 a.m. to noon with host Jackie Ruane from Creative Touch, who will teach the fine art of pastel floral arrangements.

The cost is $65 and will include light bites, flowers, floral supplies and a vessel to take home. A few Mother’s Day gifts will be raffled off.

The event is a BYOB and you must be 21 and over to attend.

On Monday, May 20, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., there will be an Oil & Cold Wax Color Challenge by Kym Balthazar Fetsko.

In this monthly class, instructor Kym, will pick the palette and you will paint your vision. Each painting will be unique even though every artist begins with the same colors. Classes start with an oil and cold wax basics crash course.

The cost is $30 per class per student or $80 for three classes. To pre-register and pay for the course(s), go to https://tinyurl.com/mu4hfcvm.

The final event for the month of May is the Drink & Draw at Art e Fekts Gallery on Thursday, May 23, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The fee is $15 per person to draw a clothed model. Attendees must bring a sketchbook and pencils. They can also bring alcohol of their choice to the 21 and over event.

To learn more about the events for May or to register for a class, trivia, or showing, point your browser to https://tinyurl.com/62kbe2fc.