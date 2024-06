Holy Rosary eighth-grade students Jonathan Fitzmaurice and Elizabeth Rich received medals from the University of Scranton for their Earth Day essays.

Holy Rosary students recently competed in the Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science held at Penn State University.

Freddy Roughsedge, Jonathan Fitzmaurice, Elizabeth Rich and Covington Lehman took first place honors.

