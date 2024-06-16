U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright has announced nine students from the 8th Congressional District have been accepted to United States Military Service Academies.

“Recommending exceptional students from Northeastern Pennsylvania to our country’s military service academies is one of my greatest privileges,” Congressman Cartwright said. “I look forward to seeing our region’s best and brightest flourish during their college years and wish them all the best as they embark on their military careers.”

Four U.S. Service Academies – The U.S. Military Academy at West Point; The U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis; The Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs; and the Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, N.Y. – require obtaining a Congressional nomination to attend.

Once appointed, students earn the privilege of a tuition-free, world-class education which comes with a five-year military service obligation upon graduation.

The two-step admissions process to these academies is extensive and very competitive. In addition to applying directly to the military service academy they wish to attend, students must submit an extensive application to Congressman Cartwright’s office that documents their academic, civic and athletic abilities, as well as their commitment to military service.

An academy selection board assembled by Congressman Cartwright then reviews the applications and conducts interviews of the applicants.

Students nominated by Congressman Cartwright’s office who received appointments to Military Service Academies including Wyoming Area’s Hubert Dixon, of Exeter, who will attend West Point Military Academy, New York.

Other graduates include Gineva Reese, South Abington Township, Naval Academy; James Reese, South Abington Township, Naval Academy; Jayna McIntyre, Scranton, Merchant Marine; Emma Miller, Eynon, Naval Academy; Benjamin Mulvey, Mayfield, West Point Military Academy; Mary Kate Banford, Mountain Top, Air Force Academy; Margaret Kozich, Mountain Top, Naval Academy; and Joseph Ewing, Tobyhanna, Naval Academy.