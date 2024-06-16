Home News Sheetz opens in Wyoming News Sheetz opens in Wyoming June 15, 2024 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Wyoming Sheetz offers food, snacks, beverages and more, 24/7 at the Wyoming Avenue location. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch WYOMING – Sheetz held a grand opening of its latest location at the corner of Sixth St. and Wyoming Ave. on Thursday, June 13. The gas station/mini mart will be open 24-hours a day, seven-days-a-week. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR WA’s Dixon receives Military Academy appointment Victory Sports holds summer picnic Inaugural Disability Pride Festival to be held in Pittston View Comments