EXETER – Wyoming Area Class of 1974 will celebrate their 50th class reunion on Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Gramercy Ballroom & Restaurant, 155 S. Main St., Pittston. There will be music and a raffle table. Cost is $40 per person with a cash bar. For reservations, make checks payable to Karen Ferrett by July 15 and mail to Karen Ferrett, 319 Delaware Ave., West Pittston, PA 18643. Contact information and inquiries can be made to Kmferrett@msn.com or check out the class Facebook page at WAHS Class 1974.