Wyoming Area Class of '71 holds class birthday party

June 15, 2024

Over 30 members of the Wyoming Area Class of 1971 gathered at the Wyoming Hose Co. Banquet Hall on Saturday, June 8 to celebrate the classes collective 71st birthday.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

WYOMING – The Wyoming Area Class of 1971 held the class' 71st birthday party at the Wyoming Hose Company. More than 30 classmates took part of the birthday celebration.