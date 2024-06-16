EXETER – Wyoming Area Community Outreach and Scholarship & Awards Celebration, now it its 15th year, gave out $391,000 in scholarships to 69 members of the Class of 2024 during an evening honoring both recipients and donors at the Secondary Center gymnasium on June 6.

Anita Panuski, scholarship donor; Michael Abromovage, WA ‘19, scholarship recipient; and Lou Ciampi, Jr., scholarship donor, offered testimonial speeches in front of over 400 attendees.

Retired Wyoming Area faculty member Rosella Fedor conceived the scholarship celebration in 2009. After assembling a team led by Juel Anne Klepadlo, Teddi Rabel, Leo Lulewicz, Carmella Magyar, and members of the English department, the program was off and running.

Each year, scholarships have grown and the monetary awards have increased as well. A testament to the program was evident when the program continued through the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021.

“Throughout the pandemic, our donors remained steadfast, continuing to give through isolation and economic hardship,” Fedor said. “Our donors are the backbone of this program. They share their lives with us and reward our seniors with some very, very generous scholarships. Our school is truly unique.”

Official commitment papers are necessary to qualify for scholarship awards. Criteria differ from each award and donors select their recipients and decide on the amount being awarded.

Nine new scholarships have been added for the 2024 scholarship campaign.

“The committee would like to thank Dr. Jon Pollard, school superintendent; Eric Speece, Secondary Center principal; the Board of Education, administration, professional staff and of course the community at large for making this program a rousing success,” Fedor added.

Scholarship co-chairs Fedor and Klepadlo look forward to new potential scholarship donors for future graduates at Wyoming Area.

Any individual, family, business, civic group, company, military group, who may be interested in learning more about offering awards through this program should contact Wyoming Area guidance secretary Teddi Rabel at 570-655-2836, ext. 2339.

Scholarship celebration attendees were treated to refreshments by the Wyoming Area cafeteria staff.

The 2025 scholarship celebration is slated for Thursday, May 29.