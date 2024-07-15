EXETER — After the huge success of last year’s Wyoming Area Catholic summer concert benefit with Philadelphia Freedom: A Tribute to Elton John, the band is back at it again this summer with a repeat performance on Saturday, July 20 at the school’s backyard.

Doug Delescavage, who portrays Elton John is also the school’s music instructor, has been traveling all over the northeast region of the U.S. with the tribute band playing to large audiences everywhere.

In 2023 at the Casino, Philadelphia Freedom: A Tribute to Elton John played at Mohegan Pennsylvania Casino’s Party on the Patio to about 8,000 people. According to Delescavage, the band played before 10,000 in Upstate NY.

“I’m very excited for it and it will be our third year doing show,” Delescavage said. “The money that we are raising will go towards the school of added security features and being a teacher there it’s very personal for me and we will try to pack as much as possible into the show.”

Related Video

The show will also feature another local sensation, Tori V & the Karma playing original songs as well as an array of rock n’ roll cover songs.

Tori has been on the music scene for several years rocking away showcasing her guitar skills backed by her band, The Karma.

She has put out several EPs over the years with critical success. If you like rock, then Tori V & The Karma will get you ready as they open for Philadelphia Freedom: A Tribute to Elton John.

This is a BYOB 21 and over event. There will be tables and chairs available but are limited so attendees are encouraged to bring their own chair.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Tori V & The Karma going on at 7 p.m. and Philadelphia Freedom is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.

The concert will be held behind the school with bathroom facilities available in the school.

In case of inclement weather, the show will be moved to the air-conditioned gymnasium and as a reminder; space and tickets are limited and building Principal Eileen Rishcoff suggests buying tickets early.

The school has free parking and is handicapped accessible.

You may purchase tickets online by following directions at https://tinyurl.com/3zytst4z. Tickets are $25 per person or five (5) tickets for $100.

For questions on the event or if you can’t make the concert and would like to donate to the window and door security project, call 570-7982 or email Principal Rishcoff at erishcoff@wacsh.com.