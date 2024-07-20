Members of the Greater Pittston Santa Squad board and volunteers took time out from the annual Christmas in July fundraiser at Susquehanna Brewing Co. on July 13. From left: Maria D’Angelo, Franny Granahan, Mary Ellen McLean, Charlene Krawchuk, Sherri Petrokonis, Anthony Marranca, Tommy Granahan, Todd Argenizio, Gary Worosilla, Dana Klush, Greg Skibitsky, Diana Worosilla, Bob Breymier, Ray Knaub, Carolyn Falzone, Jennifer Masulis and Gary Falzone. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Those attending the annual Greater Pittston Santa Squad’s Christmas in July enjoyed food, beverages and entertainment at the Susquehanna Brewing Co. on July 13. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

The Phyllis Hopkins Trio headlined the Greater Pittston Santa Squad’s annual Christmas in July fundraiser held at Susquehanna Brewing Co., Pittston. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch