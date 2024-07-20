Members of the Greater Pittston Santa Squad board and volunteers took time out from the annual Christmas in July fundraiser at Susquehanna Brewing Co. on July 13. From left: Maria D’Angelo, Franny Granahan, Mary Ellen McLean, Charlene Krawchuk, Sherri Petrokonis, Anthony Marranca, Tommy Granahan, Todd Argenizio, Gary Worosilla, Dana Klush, Greg Skibitsky, Diana Worosilla, Bob Breymier, Ray Knaub, Carolyn Falzone, Jennifer Masulis and Gary Falzone.
Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
Those attending the annual Greater Pittston Santa Squad’s Christmas in July enjoyed food, beverages and entertainment at the Susquehanna Brewing Co. on July 13.
Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
The Phyllis Hopkins Trio headlined the Greater Pittston Santa Squad’s annual Christmas in July fundraiser held at Susquehanna Brewing Co., Pittston.
Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
Those attending Christmas in July at Susquehanna Brewing Co. by the Greater Pittston Santa Squad, enjoyed food catered by 25 local food establishments donated for the fundraiser.
Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
❮
❯
PITTSTON — The Greater Pittston Santa Squad (GPSS) held their annual Christmas in July fundraiser at Susquehanna Brewing Co. on Saturday, July 13. Over 25 Greater Pittston restaurants donated food to the cause and entertainment was headlined by the Phyllis Hopkins Trio. GPSS offered raffles and a chance to win a Yeti cooler stocked with alcoholic beverages.