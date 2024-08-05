Luzerne County is seeking proposals from insurance brokers, according to an online posting.

The county’s last search was in 2021, when council voted 6-5 to select USI Insurance Services for $60,000 annually in 2022 and 2023, with the option for an additional one-year extension at the same price that was exercised for 2024.

A county administration committee had independently screened, ranked and interviewed all four interested companies and unanimously recommended USI Insurance Services.

Five council members had supported keeping Pittston-based Joyce Insurance Group as the broker.

The broker must shop around for the best prices and administer all county insurance policies, including liability, cyber security, auto and property coverage, according to the administration.

New broker proposals are due by 4 p.m. Aug. 29. Information is posted in the county purchasing department section at luzernecounty.org.

The county is again seeking a two-year agreement with an additional one-year renewal option.

Tax claim operator

The county also is requesting proposals from companies interested in overseeing the tax-claim office, which includes handling delinquent tax auctions.

Elite Revenue Solutions LLC, a restructured successor entity of Northeast Revenue Services LLC, currently operates tax claim. The companies have been overseeing delinquent tax collections since prior county commissioners outsourced the service 14 years ago.

Elite’s last contract was approved in 2020 to oversee tax claim through 2022, with two optional one-year extensions that were activated.

Under the agreement, the county pays nothing out of pocket and receives revenue from the company’s rental of an office in the county’s Penn Place Building in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

The company is paid primarily through a penalty added to overdue school and municipal taxes collected by the county as allowed by law.

In the 2020 recommendation to keep Elite, the administration said other responding vendors relied heavily on call centers that were out of the area and added additional fees to the indebted taxpayers.

The operator must collect overdue real estate taxes, bring eligible properties to auction and maintain a public database documenting the payment status of each property.

Prior commissioners determined privatizing the operation would cut expenses and improve collections.

Proposals are due by 4 p.m. on Aug. 15, and the county is seeking a three-year agreement, said the solicitation at luzernecounty.org.

Auditor selection

Council’s Budget, Finance and Audit Committee is scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 6) at the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre.

The agenda said the committee will be interviewing two prospective county auditors — Zelenkofske Axelrod LLC and Clifton Larson Allen LLP.

The county’s home rule charter requires council to change auditors at least every four years.

Baker Tilly had been retained in September 2020 and recently wrapped up its fourth annual audit covering 2023.

Council Vice Chairman Brian Thornton chairs this committee, which also includes Council Members Chris Perry, Gregory S. Wolovich Jr. and Jimmy Sabatino.

The committee must make a recommendation to the full council for its consideration.

Instructions to attend Tuesday’s meeting remotely are posted under council’s online meetings link at luzernecounty.org.

