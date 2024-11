AMVETS 189 Inspector General Bernie McDonald, left, congratulates WWII Army veteran 98-year-old Sam Guarnieri upon Guarnieri receiving a special award from the VFW Post 8909.

Dupont AMVETS 189 Honor Guard stand at attention during Taps outside the VFW 4909 home.

PA State Rep. James Haddock addresses those in attendance at the VFW Post 4909’s Veterans Day Program.

DUPONT — The Dupont VFW Post 8909 held a Veterans Day program that included a 21-gun salute. Guest speakers were PA State Rep. Jim Haddock, Dupoint Mayor Elaine Lello, Pittston Area School Board Director John Adonizio. A special presentation was given to 98-year-old AMVETS Honor Guardsman Sam Guarnieri.