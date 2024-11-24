PITTSTON — The Greater Pittston Regional Ambulance (GPRA) and the Avoca Ambulance Association, through their respective boards of directors, have jointly announced both organizations have reached an agreement to enter into a merger agreement.

In a social media statement by the Avoca Ambulance Association on Nov. 16 saying they would close their doors.

“On behalf of the Avoca Ambulance Association, it is with deep regret that we inform you that we will cease providing emergency medical services as of 23:59 on Saturday November 16, 2024.

For four decades, our organization has been proud to serve Avoca, Dupont, Duryea and surrounding communities.

We have carefully evaluated our ability to continue operations, and we have concluded that it is impossible for us to maintain an optimal level of service due to issues such as staffing shortages and reduction in call volume.

Despite several attempts to come to a resolution, it is with great sadness we make this announcement.

This is 512, signing off for the final time.” — Avoca Ambulance Association

GPRA began covering Avoca on Nov. 16, 2024 as the primary EMS provider for Avoca Borough.

“We’re excited about the merger,” Michael A. Lombardo, III, GPRA vice president, said. “We’ve worked with Avoca Ambulance for many years. While we’re all sad to see them close, we’re going to continue to work with their members and bring them on board with us. Pooling our resources will allow us to continue to build and improve our regional service. There is a lot to look forward to and we know that our Greater Pittston communities will be well served.”

According to Lombardo, GPRA and Avoca Ambulance have worked together providing ALS Paramedic service to Avoca Borough since 2015 making the transition to the GPRA seamless.

The GPRA is a regional nonprofit EMS provider based in Pittston with an additional station in Exeter providing Advanced Life Support (Paramedic) and Basic Life Support services.