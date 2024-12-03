Applications supplied to Luzerne County Council Monday provide details on how $1.56 million in county opioid litigation settlement funds may be spent.

County council is set to vote on the awards next week because $1.56 million must be earmarked by the end of this year in compliance with regulations.

The proposed recipients/awards and a synopsis of the information presented in their lengthy applications:

• Always Believe Recovery, $581,037

This is a new detoxification and residential treatment facility currently in development at 300 Courtright Ave. in Wilkes-Barre under the leadership of a team with decades of experience in the field — Nick Colangelo, Cindy Bellino and Larry Moran.

While it is designed to treat various forms of substance use disorder, the center will have a “hard focus on addressing the ongoing opioid crisis, particularly the fentanyl epidemic,” in the county and region.

In addition to 60 inpatient treatment beds, the center will house 40 detox beds specifically designed to provide medical supervision for opioid withdrawal, which is physically challenging. Inpatient care will include access to medication-assisted treatment and evidence-based therapies.

The center also plans ancillary community services, including education and prevention programs.

For long-term sustainability, the center will rely on a combination of private insurance, Medicaid reimbursements, state and federal grants and private donations.

The county funding will assist with start-up costs.

• Children’s Service Center — Robinson Counseling Center, $380,044

This allocation would provide $15,000 for staff development and training, $281,794 for a warm hand-off program and $83,250 for expanded prevention and education.

Warm hand-off programs connect certified recovery specialists to overdose survivors and others struggling with opioid use disorder to encourage and assist with treatment options. These specialists apply their own personal experience in recovery to help others navigate the complex drug and alcohol treatment system and deal with their overwhelming emotions, officials have said.

The county funding would allow the Children’s Service Center to add two certified recovery specialists in its community-based warm hand-off program, bringing the total to four.

“With two additional staff, Children’s Service Center can provide the staffing necessary to enhance the warm hand-off efforts currently in place and offer these services outside the hospital setting,” it said.

In addition, the funding would increase prevention education in county schools and provide community programs on prescription drug disposal, medication safety and the antidote Narcan.

• Luzerne County Community College All One Recovery Educational Institute, $250,000

The institute serves approximately 60 to 80 students annually who are in recovery from substance use disorder and working to achieve educational and career goals.

County funding would help with tuition gaps and other barriers, such as transportation, food insecurity, books and supplies and technology support.

The college currently provides tuition gap assistance to approximately 30 institute students annually, and the funding could double that number.

Funding also would provide certified recovery specialist training at little or no cost for qualifying students and community members, expand training for existing institute staff and implement a “Break the Stigma” recovery initiative at the community college.

• The Wright Center, $198,337

The Wright Center for Community Health provides a range of medical, dental and behavioral health care for the underinsured, uninsured and underserved, regardless of ability to pay.

This funding will expand existing prevention programs and treatment services for those dependent on opioids.

“Opioid use disorder is a complex, chronic, medical condition with a high instance of recurrence that often requires lifelong care,” it said.

For example, the county funds will help meet the health needs of specific groups, such as care and counseling for young people and pregnant and post-partum individuals.

• Volunteers of America, $121,800

County funding will support the Volunteers of America of PA’s Give Hope program, which is a “street outreach and rapid service navigation initiative” serving the homeless in this county.

Established in 2019, Give Hope identifies, engages and connects the homeless with housing and other essential services. Workers actively visit encampments to deliver supplies and build trust.

In the 2024 fiscal year, 33% of the 295 clients served by Give Hope disclosed issues with drugs and/or alcohol, while 60% disclosed mental health conditions. The percentage is likely higher because the clients often are resistant to services or fearful disclosing conditions could hinder their access to housing resources, it said.

“Give Hope understands that for individuals to start thinking about the road to recovery, they must have a sense of stability,” it said.

• Hanover Area School District, $32,348

The funding would expand prevention education and training in both the school and community, including use of the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) program.

• Wyoming Seminary, $495

This will cover Panaptic, an online, evidence-based substance use prevention curriculum to help students who may have issues with substance use. The program includes parent participation.

Proposal feedback

During last week’s work session, council Chairman John Lombardo said the county’s Commission on Opioid Misuse and Addiction Abatement unanimously recommended all projects, although some requested amounts were reduced to remain within the $1.56 million.

The latest figures indicate the county should receive approximately $23 million over 18 years from the state’s settlement against opioid manufacturers and wholesale distributors. The commission was created to make recommendations to council on spending this funding.

“All of them were very good projects, so we think they will really serve the community well with this money,” said Lombardo, who serves on the commission along with county Manager Romilda Crocamo, county Correctional Services Division Head James Wilbur, citizen Mary Butera, county District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce and county Drug and Alcohol Administrator Ryan Hogan.

Lombardo noted applications were accepted and will continue to be solicited.

In addition to the funds that must be committed to projects by the end of this year, another $1.7 million the county had received toward the end of 2023 must be spent by June 30, officials have said.

“This is going to be a continuous conversation we’ll be having pretty regularly on council,” Lombardo said.

Council members requested copies of the applications for more background before they vote Dec. 10.

Crocamo told council the variety of programs funded through the proposal will reach all age groups.

Councilman Harry Haas said he looked forward to more details on the projects.

“I hope it really helps people who have been hurt by this, this real infection that’s been plaguing our county for a long time,” Haas said.

Crocamo said the commission is still discussing and investigating possible uses for future funds that meet eligibility requirements. One idea is the addition of a wing on the county prison in Wilkes-Barre for new inmates experiencing drug withdrawal, she said.

Council had approved a $1 million earmark of settlement funding in August, awarding funding to expand existing programs that provide medication-assisted treatment at the prison, warm hand-off and recovery specialist services and school opioid prevention education programs.

Hogan said Monday the commission has been working “cohesively and collaboratively” to propose earmarks within deadline.

The proposal now before council supports the needed addition of a treatment facility in the county seat, efforts to get out in the community to reach at-risk people and the education and medical needs of those in recovery, he said.

“Everybody’s thinking outside the box and exploring a variety of options,” Hogan said. “There’s no one cure for opioid use disorder, so we know we have to take a multifaceted, holistic approach.”

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.