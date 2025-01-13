Nine workers were hired in Luzerne County government in December, while two more returned to county employment, according to the new monthly personnel report.

The new employees, their positions and hourly compensation: Frank Aritz, assistant district attorney, $36.09; Bonnie Casella, drug and alcohol fiscal officer, $23.08; Kaylee Chyko, district judge clerk, $17.33; Charles Hausman, road and bridge equipment operator, $19.23; Jennifer Henry, public defender clerk/stenographer, $15.98; Daniel Kelley and Liam Stone, deputy sheriffs, $15.93; Justine Love, county correctional facility nurse, $28.10; and Nancy Sherman, Children, Youth and Families (CYF) caseworker 1, $20.60.

The two prior workers were rehired to these positions: Andrew Elmy, part-time 911 call taker, $19.11; and Scott Hampton, assistant public defender, $38.76.

Under transfers, three workers changed positions through the internal merit hiring process.

These employees, their new positions and hourly compensation: Timothy Chase, emergency management planner, $19.49; Stephen Palubinsky, first assistant public defender, $47.18; and Sarah Walker, public defender chief investigator, $35.02.

Departures

Seven workers retired in December: Charles Balogh, district attorney’s office detective/sergeant; Demetrius Fannick, first assistant public defender; Sandra Kane, community development municipal clerk; Gerald Lavan, prothonotary clerk 3; Doris Magee, Area Agency on Aging manager supervisor; Bruce Reddock, public defender chief investigator; and John Robshaw, prison deputy warden.

Nine workers resigned: Ashley Caccese and Alexandira Smith, CYF caseworker 2s; Matthew Cromyak, deputy sheriff; Justine Kus, building and grounds custodial worker; Nicole Marek, courts executive secretary; Lorna Bragg, CYF caseworker 1; Marc Welch and Savannah Smyth, 911 telecommunicators; and Christina Oprishko, correctional facility treatment coordinator.

Election administrative assistant Chanel Buckner was listed in the termination category, the report said.

Council meeting

County Council will meet Tuesday, with plans to approve a new collective bargaining agreement with detectives through 2028 and vote on the confirmation of a new human services division head.

The meeting is at 6 p.m. in the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre, with instructions for the remote attendance option posted under the council’s Public Meetings Online section at luzernecounty.org.

Election Board

The election board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the county courthouse, with plans to announce specifics for those interested in applying for a vacant fifth chairmanship seat vacated by the resignation of Denise Williams.

Remote attendance instructions are posted online under the council’s Authorities, Boards and Commissions Online section at luzernecounty.org.

Study Commission

The county’s seven-citizen Government Study Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday in the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre.

The panel has been meeting regularly to assess potential county home rule charter changes and aims to place its proposal on the November 2025 ballot. Voters will then decide whether to switch to the new structure or keep the system in effect since January 2012.

Instructions to attend remotely are posted under council’s public online meetings section at luzernecounty.org (scroll down on the page).

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.