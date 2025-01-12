Luke Kopetchny did not score a fourth-quarter point in two Wyoming Area boys basketball games during the week.

With the work he had done in the first three quarters, Kopetchny made sure no more was needed.

The Warriors won twice to remain unbeaten in Division 2 of the Wyoming Valley Conference and set up Tuesday’s showdown at home with second-place Holy Redeemer, the team it lost to in a playoff of last season’s division title.

Wyoming Area is 5-0 in the division and 8-4 overall going into the game. Holy Redeemer is 4-1 and 7-6.

Wyoming Area 61, Hanover Area 33

Luke Kopetchny scored 24 points added 15 Friday night as the host Warriors easily handled one of the potential division contenders.

The teams were tied after one quarter before the Warriors outscored the Hawkeyes 16-6 in the second quarter and 20-10 in the third.

Kopetchny had 11 points in the third quarter.

Lukas Burakiewicz hit three 3-pointers in the game and finished with 15 points.

Ben Dowling led Lake-Lehman with 11 points.

Wyoming Area 59, Lake-Lehman 45

Luke Kopetchny scored 23 points and Lukas Burakiewicz added 20 Tuesday night when Wyoming Area won a Division 2 game at Lake-Lehman.

They combined for 27 of their 43 points in the first half.

Wyoming Area held Lake-Lehman to two field goals in each of the first two quarters on the way to leads of 12-5 after a quarter and 31-11 at halftime.

Burakiewicz had 12 points in the second quarter, giving him 14 at halftime.

Kopetchny scored 13 in the first half, then added 10 more in the third quarter when the Warriors blew the game open at 53-22.

Noah Dewey led the Hawkeyes with 10 points.