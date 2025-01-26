NEPA’s Got Talent online auditions will take place Saturday, Feb. 8. The deadline to submit an application is Friday, Jan. 31. All information can be found on the Northeast Pennsylvania Music Teachers Association website. All ages — in any music genre — are welcome to submit a 90-second video demonstrating their talent.

25 finalists will be chosen by a group of judges, with over $3,500 in cash prizes being awarded. Both the judges and the audience get to vote for winners aduring the show at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 23, at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts in Wilkes-Barre. This is the fourth annual show, which has become a popular, family oriented event at the Kirby Center.

Tickets for the show are on sale at the Kirby Center box office and ticketmaster.com.