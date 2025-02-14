The historic former train station in downtown Wilkes-Barre is listed for sale, and plans are in the works to bring a Starbucks and credit union to the complex, said developer George Albert, of property owner Market Square Properties Development LLC, on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Luzerne County is considering a potential purchase of the train station because it houses the county’s tourism office.

Albert’s company purchased the 6.36-acre complex along Wilkes-Barre Boulevard in June 2016 for $1.2 million from the county Redevelopment Authority, which had purchased the property in 2006 from businessman Thom Greco for $5.8 million.

Prior county commissioners had authorized federal community development funds for the county Redevelopment Authority purchase. With no redevelopment funds, the authority sold the property to Market Square.

Albert said the plan was always to renovate the train station and improve the rest of the site so it could be sold, allowing Market Square to move on to other projects.

In 2022, Market Square sold two sections of the complex, county property records show.

The vacant corner lot at Market Street and Wilkes-Barre Boulevard was sold to CCW Realty Group LLC for $500,000, and the Market Street Business Center commercial strip center was purchased by ANS Real Estate LLC for $1 million, records show.

The remaining 4.58-acre train station tract extended to Northampton Street, excluding the McDonald’s, which is owned by McDonald’s USA LLC.

Market Square recently completed a subdivision, allowing the train station and three other lots to be sold individually, Albert said. He added that the Northampton Street lot adjacent to the McDonald’s is slated for a Starbucks that is expected to break ground this year.

A credit union is planned for the lot between the train station and McDonald’s, with construction also expected to begin this year, said Albert.

He anticipates strong interest in the remaining lot between the Starbucks and Market Street Business Center once the Starbucks and credit union projects commence.

“We wanted to improve this site and make it a gateway for Wilkes-Barre City. Hopefully by the end of this year we will achieve the joy of that goal,” Albert said.

County interest

The possibility of a county purchase of the train station was briefly referenced in the administration’s monthly division head report under the tourism office.

County Manager Romilda Crocamo said the matter will be extensively discussed in public if there is any advancement, noting county council authorization is necessary for real estate purchases.

“The county has been informed that the train station is for sale, and we are exploring our options,” Crocamo said.

County council had approved the leasing of 2,100 square feet inside the station for the county tourism office in April 2021, agreeing to pay $32,400 annually for five years, with the option to renew for two additional three-year terms. The tourism bureau does not receive funding from the county’s general fund operating budget and relies on revenue from the hotel tax and other outside sources.

Known as Visit Luzerne County, the county tourism office opened inside the train station in February 2022.

According to online real estate postings, the 4,000-square-foot station is listed for sale at $625,000.

“Own a piece of history! Step into the charm of yesteryear with this beautifully restored historic train station, originally built in 1868. This distinctive brick structure offers old-world charm blended with modern conveniences, making it perfect for office space or a unique residence. The first floor is currently occupied by the county visitor center, providing steady income,” the listing says.

Albert said the station was listed for sale in September. Several parties have expressed an interest, but no active negotiations are taking place with prospective buyers.

He is willing to work with the county on a possible purchase. If another entity ends up buying the property, the new owner would have to honor the tourism office lease agreement or negotiate with the county, he said.

Albert said he is the only other tenant in the station, occupying upstairs office space, but he is willing to relocate somewhere else downtown if necessary.

Looking back, he is proud Market Square preserved the train station.

“It’s a stunning building. We’re very happy with how it came out, and the community, city and county are all happy,” Albert said.

Built for the Lehigh and Susquehanna Railroad and later leased by the Central Railroad of New Jersey, the Victorian Italianate style train station closed in 1972 and was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1975, according to prior published reports.

Following its abandonment as a railroad facility, the station later took on a second life as a bar and entertainment complex but eventually fell into disuse and disrepair, prompting the county redevelopment authority and county officials to get involved.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.