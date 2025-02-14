Wyoming Area’s Luke Kopetchny (3) goes up for two of his game-high 21-points for the Warriors in Thursday night’s WVC semifinal game against Dallas.

Joey Nocito (2) of Dallas, tries to get past Wyoming Area’s Jacob Morgan (23) before getting fouled.

Dallas’ Jude Nocito (1) passes to teammate Brady Zapoticky (11) underneath the board. Nocito, a senior, finished the game with 19 points in a WVC semifinal win over Wyoming Area.

Dallas’ Jack Dale (3) get a clean block against Wyoming Area’s Anthony DeLucca in second quarter action at Hazleton Area.

HAZLE TWP. — Dallas never slowed down until the clock sped up Thursday night.

Jack Dale and Jude Nocito combined for seven 3-pointers by the 6:50 mark of the third quarter, which is also when the Mountaineers arrived at the 50-point mark and the running clock of the Mercy Rule.

Dale finished with 20 points and Nocito added 19 as Dallas stormed into the Wyoming Valley Conference Tournament final with a 69-42 boys basketball romp over Wyoming Area at Hazleton Area’s McGeehan Gymnasium.

The Mountaineers are in the final for the fourth straight year since the tournament made a comeback after COVID. They will try to defend their championship and win their third title in that stretch Saturday at 2 p.m. at Wilkes-Barre Area against the Wilkes-Barre Area/Holy Redeemer winner.

Related Video

Dallas is 6-1 in WVC Tournament games since 2022, winning all by double-figure margins.

The Mountaineers made it look easy, scoring the first five points and never trailing. They outscored Wyoming Area 21-9 in each of the first two quarters, then hit their first three shots of the second half, including Dale and Nocito 3-pointers, for an 8-2 start in the first 1:10.

At that point, Dale was 4-for-5 from long distance and Nocito had hit his last three from beyond the arc, all in a stretch of 3:40 bridging the halftime break.

Dallas started fast in each quarter.

Dale was 4-for-5 with a pair of 3-pointers for 10 points in less than four minutes to begin the game. Nocito added a steal and drive to cap a 7-for-9 start for a 17-4 lead with 3:50 left in the first.

When Wyoming Area turned the ball over four times before taking a shot in the second quarter, Dallas tacked on two more baskets for a 25-9 lead in the first 40 seconds.

That was not the only defense the Mountaineers showed off.

“We knew we had to get out to a quick start because they shoot the three well, then they actually hold the ball and they break you down,” Dallas coach Mark Belenski said. “They’re a good team and for a team that shoots the three, we held them to one today. Kudos to our defense.”

And, the offense did just fine on the other end.

While Wyoming Area was 1-for-13 (7.7 percent) from long distance, Dallas was 11-for-26 (42.3 percent).

“It’s all about moving that ball and getting the open look,” Dale said.

Four of the five Dallas starters had at least four assists. Jude Nocito had five while Joey Nocito, Dale and Tyce Mason had four each.

Kael Berry came off the bench to hit all three of his 3-point attempts while adding 11 points.

Luke Kopetchny led Division 2 champion Wyoming Area with 21 points.

WVC boys semifinals

Dallas 69, Wyoming Area 42

DALLAS (69) — Jude Nocito 7 2-2 19, Joey Nocito 1 0-0 2, Jack Dale 8 0-0 20, Pat Flanagan 3 0-0 6, Tyce Mason 1 0-0 3, Brady Zapoticky 1 0-0 2, Chris Flanagan 1 0-0 2, Kael Berry 3 2-2 11, Brady Mizzer 1 0-0 2, Max Scatton 0 0-0 0, Talon Geskey 0 0-0 0, Greg Gauntlett 0 2-2 2, Brady McCann 0 0-0 0, Brady Eckenrode 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 6-6 69.

WYOMING AREA (42) — Shane Pepe 0 0-0 0, Anthony DeLucca 0 0-2 2, Lukas Burakiewicz 3 0-0 6, Luke Kopetchny 7 7-9 21, Drew Keating 1 1-2 3, Mitchell Rusinchak 1 0-0 3, John Turner 0 0-0 0, Jacob Morgan 3 0-0 6, Michael Janosky 1 1-2 3, Collin Casterlin 0 0-0 0, Colby Walsh 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 9-15 42.

Dallas`21`21`16`11 — 69

Wyoming Area`9`9`14`10 — 42

Three-point goals: DAL 11 (Dale 4, Jude Nocito 3, Berry 1, Mason 1), WA 1 (Rusinchak).