Victory Sports athletes received backpacks with gifts donated by UNICO of Wilkes-Barre at the Valentine’s Dance.

Anet Yaglowski and her daughter, Amanda, hit the dance floor at Mohegan Pennslyvania Ballroom, the site of Victory Sports Valentine’s Dance sponsored by UNICO of Wilkes-Barre.

Victory Sports athletes, along with their parents and chaperones, hit the dance floor at Mohegan Pennsylvania on Tuesday evening for the Valentine’s Dance sponsored by UNICO of Wilkes-Barre.

Dan Berry, Victory Sports board member, presented a jacket to Fred DeSanto for his 50 years of service and dedication to Victory Sports at the organization’s Valentine’s Dance at Mohegan Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

Victory Sports Vice President Bill O’Boyle, left, presents the organization’s president, Fred DeSanto, a place of appreciation for his 50-years of dedication and service as founder and president of Pittston Twp. Little League, founder and president of the Challenger League, president Little League District Administrator - District 16/31, and founder and president of Victory Sports.

Christina Wesley, left, an athlete with Victory Sports since 1991, presents UNICO President Anna Gallo a gift on behalf of Victory Sports at the beginning of the Victory Sports Valentine’s Dance held at Mohegan Pennsylvania on Tuesday evening.

Fred DeSanto, left, stands with his brother, Joe, while they hold a plaque in honor of Fred for his service and dedication as founder and president of Pittston Twp. Little League, founder and president of the Challenger League, president District Administrator - District 16/31, and founder and president of Victory Sports.

UNICO President Anna Gallo served as the evening’s MC for the Victory Sports Valentine’s Dance held at Mohegan Pennsylvania. UNICO sponsored the event.

PLAINS TWP. — Victory Sports held its annual awards dinner Tuesday night, honoring the person who has led the organization since its inception.

Fred DeSanto, president of Victory Sports, was honored for his more than 50 years of service to youth sports — Little League Baseball, Challenger Little League and Victory Sports.

The Victory Sports Banquet was held at Mohegan Pennsylvania and was sponsored by UNICO.

Participants in the program were presented awards and the popular band Flaxy Morgan played for dancing.

A lifetime of dedication

DeSanto has spent more 50 years transforming youth and community sports in Northeast Pennsylvania, leaving an indelible impact through his dedication, innovation and inclusivity.

Starting in 1975 at just 24 years old, DeSanto spearheaded the creation of the Pittston Township Little League. With a team of volunteers, he turned a neglected dump site into a thriving baseball field, laying the foundation for a league that grew to host the Pennsylvania state all-star tournament by 1986 — a milestone that demonstrated the power of community collaboration.

Leadership and growth in Little League

DeSanto’s passion led him to become the District 16 Administrator in 1995, where he managed 33 leagues and over 7,000 players. During his 20-year tenure, he introduced safety innovations, such as mandatory background checks, after a local coach was charged with child abuse in 1997 — this innovation was later adopted nationwide by Little League International.

He also pioneered the use of GPS technology to identify field locations, ensuring faster emergency response times and greater safety for players and spectators. Fred also prioritized inclusivity, organizing Northeast Pennsylvania’s first Challenger Division in 1991, allowing children with physical and intellectual challenges to enjoy the game of baseball.

In 2000, DeSanto facilitated the division of District 16 into two, becoming the first administrator of District 31 and ensuring its smooth operation while continuing to champion inclusivity and innovation.

Victory Sports Inc.

In 2011, DeSanto extended his mission of inclusivity by spearheading Victory Sports Inc. — a nonprofit organization providing recreational and social opportunities for adults with disabilities. Victory Sports began with a 12-game baseball season in Pittston, highlighted by A.J. Warakomski’s unforgettable first-pitch home run.

Over the years, the program expanded to include basketball, family day picnics, biking, dances, water park days, and New York City Christmas bus trips, fostering friendship and confidence among its 60 participants, many of whom come from local group homes.

All activities are offered free of charge, aligning with Victory Sports’ mission “to provide the opportunity or adult men and women adults ages 18 to 70-plus to participate in sports and social activities regardless of the mental or physical challenges they are dealing with.”

A vision of inclusion and safety

DeSanto has always prioritized creating safe, inclusive spaces in sports. His proactive approach to implementing background checks and emergency preparedness measures has set benchmarks in youth sports safety.

His work with Victory Sports embodies his belief in the transformative power of sports and social connection, providing adults with disabilities opportunities for camaraderie and belonging.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.