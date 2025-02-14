YATESVILLE — The first and last points of quarters can serve as momentum builders.

Pittston Area came up with both, using a 17-4 edge over Wyoming Area in those situations to come out on top in an otherwise evenly played 20th annual Eugene R. DeMinico I Memorial boys basketball game.

The Patriots got 3-pointers from Paul Jordan McGarry and Matt Walter to open each half and outscored the Warriors 8-3 in the first points of the quarters.

Pittston Area also scored in the final second of the first three quarters as part of a 9-1 lead when it came to scoring last.

The Patriots put those together when they closed the first half with a Silvio Giardina drive and followed it by opening the second half with Walter’s 3-pointer to stretch a 26-22 advantage go 31-22.

Wyoming Area went on a 17-6 run through the bulk of the third quarter and had the lead.

Then, Walter hit a 3-pointer and scored at the third-quarter buzzer. Lucas Lopresto opened the fourth-quarter scoring with a post move for a basket and 44-39 lead.

Pittston Area scored in the last second of each of the first three quarters. Before McGarry pushed the ball up the floor for a transition basket at the end of the third, Lopresto and Giardina had produced last-second baskets in the first half by scoring even when they had to alter their shots on drives to the basket.

Notes

Pittston Area committed just two second-half turnovers and six in the game.

Drew Keating had a double-double for Wyoming Area and Luke Kopetchny joined him in double figures on rebounds to help the Warriors to a 35-29 advantage on the boards.

Keating also made five of his last six shots.

The Pittston Area defense limited Luke Kopetchny to just five shots and less than one-fourth of his season scoring average.

A detailed statistical look at the DeMinico Game, with full shooting stats, follows:

Pittston Area 57, Wyoming Area 55

WYOMING AREA (55) – Shane Pepe 1-6 0-0 3, Anthony DeLucca 3-8 2-2 10, Lukas Burakiewicz 9-20 2-3 25, Luke Kopetchny 1-5 3-7, 5, Drew Keating 6-9 0-1 12, Mitchel Rusinchak 0 0-0 0, Bruno Pizzano 0-0 0-0 0, Jacob Morgan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-48 7-13 55.

PITTSTON AREA (57) – Silvio Giardina 8-20 2-2 19, Steven Penatar 0 0-0 0, Chris Scavo 0-0 0-0 0, Paul Jordan McGarry 3-12 0-0 9, Aiden Lynn 1-5 0-0 2, Matt Walter 5-7 2-2 14, Lucas Lopresto 5-8 2-3 13, John Jadus 0-0 0-2 0, Aidan Clarke 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 6-9 57.

Wyoming Area`10`12`17`16`—`55

Pittston Area`15`13`14`15`—`57

Three-point shooting – WA 8-22 (Burakiewicz 5-11, DeLucca 2-5, Pepe 1-4, Kopetchny 0-1, Keating 0-1), Pittston Area 7-23 (McGarry 3-9, Walter 2-3, Lopresto 1-2, Giardina 1-9). Shooting percentages – WA 41.7 on FG, 36.4 on 3PT, 53.8 on FT; PA 42.3 on FG, 30.4 on 3PT, 66.7 on FT). Team rebounds – WA 1, PA 4. Total rebounds – WA 35 (Keating 14, Kopetchny 11), PA 29 (Giardina 8, Walter 5). Assists – WA 12 (DeLucca 6, Pepe 4), PA 13 (Giardina 5, Lopresto 3), Steals – WA 0, PA 4 (McGarry 2). Blocked shots – WA 1 (Pepe), PA 1 (Giardina).