PITTSTON — The Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Mid-Winter Breakfast Meeting has been set for Friday, Feb. 28 at The Venue – Culinary Creations by Metz, 28 Concorde Dr., Avoca.

This year’s presentation will be “Unlocking Energy Savings: PPL Electric Energy Efficiency and UGI Electric SaveSmart Business Incentive Programs.”

PPL Electric’s Ryan O’Boyle and UGI Electric’s Kaila Rivera will present.

The PPL Electric Business Energy Efficiency Program aims to help businesses reduce energy usage and costs through various incentives and resources.

O’Boyle will review how PPL Electric’s business customers can access and benefit from the program.

His expertise empowers businesses to understand their energy use and take action to save energy, reduce costs, and meet sustainability goals.

The UGI Electric Business Energy Efficiency Program helps business customers save energy and money by providing rebates and programs to reward investing in energy efficient systems. Eligible lighting incentives are available to businesses of all sizes; additionally custom incentives are available for non-lighting projects.

Rivera will review how UGI Electric’s business customers can utilize the program to identify and receive incentives for energy-efficient solutions like LED lighting, HVAC upgrades, and more.

She helps businesses navigate available utility incentives which help reduce project costs and accelerate their return on investment. Her goal is to empower businesses to make smarter, sustainable energy decisions that align with their financial and environmental goals.

Trish Curley of Fidelity Bank will serve as general chairperson of the breakfast.

Curley currently serves as the Assistant Vice President, Retail Branch Manager of Fidelity Bank in Pittston.

She was a former board member of the Greater Pittston YMCA, a former Youth Basketball coach for the Avoca Jolly Boys Basketball league, former Girls Basketball coach for six-years at Good Shepherd Academy, former member of the Pittston St. Patrick’s Parade Committee, and former member of the Kingston Lions Club

Curley is a current member of the Jenkins Township Lions Club, is a current board of director of the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce and is a graduate of the AMPLIFY Class of 2023.

Invitations have been mailed to all members and friends of the Chamber, and the breakfast is open to the public.

Reservations can be made online at www.pittstonchamber.org/events or by contacting the Chamber office at 570-655-1424 or info@pittstonchamber.org.