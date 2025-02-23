WYOMING — Former Wyoming Borough mayor Atty. Bob Boyer has announced his bid for District Magistrate Judge. He is looking to replace the retiring Judge Joseph Carmody.

“I believe experience matters,” Boyer said. “Through my criminal justice experience, I have seen the negative effects of crime upon our community. As your district judge, my priority will be to protect the community, provide fair and impartial judgments, and treat everyone with dignity and respect.”

Boyer, 58, of Wyoming, holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from King’s College, a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from Marywood University, and earned his Juris Doctorate Degree from the Mitchell-Hamline School of Law.

He is admitted to practice law in Pennsylvania and the United States Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Boyer has over 35 years of criminal justice experience, starting in law enforcement as a police officer in Wyoming at the age of 19.

He served as a police officer in West Wyoming, Forty Fort, and obtained the rank of sergeant with the Kingston Police Department.

He is a criminal justice professor at Luzerne County Community College and served as a police academy instructor and mayor of Wyoming Borough.

Boyer is a member of the Luzerne County Law and Library Association, PA Bar Association, American Bar Association, Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of Saint Patrick, and attends Corpus Christi Parish.

“I will serve with integrity and uphold the Constitution to ensure the protection of civil rights,” Boyer ensures.