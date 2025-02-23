Crews battle a fire at the Ann Lee frocks building at the corner of Main and Pine Street Dec. 23, amid frigid temperatures.

A local deli and meat market that has been a staple in downtown Pittston for nearly 50 years is getting ready to reopen following a devastating fire this past December at the building next door.

Sabatelle’s Market, 114 S. Main St., wrote on its Facebook page that a new ceiling was recently installed and painting is nearly complete, paving the way for the business to open its doors once again following the Dec. 23 fire at the historic Ann Lee Frocks building, which ravaged its second and third floors.

Although Sabatelle’s did not suffer any fire damage, did it sustain water and smoke damage as a result of the blaze and has been closed for about two months for various repairs.

The business did not give a specific reopening date, but the post said it’s “looking at 2 weeks or so.”

“Thanks for all the support,” the post continued.