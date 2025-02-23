PITTSTON — The Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick’s 2025 William “Billy” Burke President’s Award will go to Robert “Bob” Linskey. The President’s Award has been in existence since 2021, but has been re-branded to honor the late past president Billy Burke.

Linskey will be honored at the 111th Anniversary St. Patrick’s Day Dinner on Monday, March 17, at The Banks Waterfront, Pittston.

Bob and his wife Virginia (Sudo) Linskey have been married for nearly 42 years and reside in Jenkins Twp. They are the parents of Melissa Linskey Dougherty, M.D. (Brenden Dougherty), a surgeon at Hershey Medical Center; and Jessica Linskey Lane (Jason Lane), a middle school English teacher at Pittston Area.

The Linskeys have four granddaughters, Hailey, Ava, and Ryann Lane, and Makenna Dougherty.

Linskey served the Pittston Area School District as a member of the Board of Education from 2005 through 2013. During that period, Linskey served on the Seton Catholic Advisory Council until it’s closing in 2007.

In 2014, he was elected to serve the citizens of Jenkins Twp. as a member of the Board of Supervisors, which he still holds today as Secretary Treasurer.

He also serves with the Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority and the North East Pennsylvania Land Bank Authority.

Linskey is a lifelong member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Pittston, where he can usually be seen at the 9 a.m. Mass, either lecturing, passing the collection basket, or both.

He and his wife have been long-time members of the Jenkins Township Lions Club for nearly 20 years.

Linskey is a proud active member of the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick.

He is a graduate of Pittston Area High School, Luzerne County Community College (LCCC), Wilkes College, and Misericordia University, and holds a master’s degree in accounting (MBA).

Linskey earned the distinction of a Certified Management Accountant (CMA) through the Institute of Management Accountants.

He retired from LCCC on St. Patrick’s Day in 2023 following 19 years of service. Prior to LCCC, he worked in several local hospitals in the finance division of those facilities.

In retirement, Linskey remains active in Jenkins Township, the Lions Club, exercising, traveling, setting up Holiday Blow Mold displays and taking them down, and picking up three of his granddaughters at the end of the school day. Fridays with the girls are ice cream or donut days.

Bob and Virginia have become members of Fox Hill Country Club, where Bob is trying hard to become a golfer.