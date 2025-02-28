PITTSTON — The City of Pittston’s Office of Community Development is asking for city resident’s opinions on how they can help neighborhoods through targeted volunteer-based events.

Responses will help the administration gauge neighborhood needs. The goal of this survey is to work towards common initiatives and promote community development through connections between neighbors.

“Pittston City Resident input is vital to directing resources to specific neighborhoods,” Kristen Walters, Office of Community Development, explained. “By filling out this neighborhood survey, you will be helping city officials understand specific needs and opportunities for targeted community projects throughout Pittston City.”

According to Walters, it doesn’t matter if you’re pitching a project idea, nominating a neighbor, or offering to volunteer, all responses play an important role in making connections and forming collaboration to create a better, more vibrant Pittston.

“Together, we can make a lasting positive impact for all neighborhoods,” Walters added.

The city is currently accepting responses at tinyurl.com/334s72fa. The city and urges all residents to participate in the survey.