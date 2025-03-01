Pittston Area’s Matt Walter sets up to drain a 3-pointer in the first half against Abington Heights.

Pittston Area coach Al Semenza calls out an offensive play against Abington Heights on Friday at Mohegan Arena.

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — The situation was tense, but Pittston Area had the basketball in the hands of Silivo Giardina, the Patriots’ best player.

Fate, though, played out differently than hoped Friday night at Mohegan Arena.

Pittston Area never got off a potential game-winner as Abington Heights defeated the Patriots 53-48 for the District 2 Class 5A boys championship.

“If you told me we’d have the ball in Silvio’s hands with six seconds to go, I’ll take my shot,” Pittston Area coach Al Semenza said. “It just didn’t happen.”

Instead, Pittston Area (15-9) will play District 1 third seed Pottsgrove (22-3) in the first round of the PIAA tournament on March 7. Abington Heights (14-10), which won its third consecutive district title, will get District 1 fourth seed Upper Moreland (19-6).

Giardina tried to drive the lane but found it clogged. He then tried to dish off to Aiden Lynn inside, but Abington Heights’ Billy Johnson caused enough havoc and the Patriots never got off a shot.

Abington Heights closed out the game with four free throws — all by Jordan Shaffer — in the final 0.3 seconds. Two were for a foul during the under-basket scramble and two for a technical foul on Semenza.

“It came down to the last play,” said Abington Heights first-year coach JC Show, who also won district gold as a player at the school. “I know the score says it was a five-point game, but it was a one-point game.”

It was also a game where Abington trailed by as much as 11 in the second quarter and didn’t take the lead until Johnson scored inside for a 45-44 advantage with 4:07 left in the fourth quarter. The Comets never let Pittston Area regain the lead.

“I thought our kids did a tremendous job,” Semenza said. “I think it went by script. It’s easy to lay out a game plan, but for kids to execute it is tough. Our kids did a great job.”

Paul Jordan McGarry sank a 3-pointer for a 5-2 Pittston Area lead early in the first quarter. The Patriots built the lead to 24-11 midway through the second quarter with McGarry and Matt Walter hitting 3-pointers in a 10-4 run.

The Comets, though, closed the second quarter strongly. Finn Goldberg had 12 of his 14 points in the quarter, including a 3-pointer with one second until halftime to move the Comets within 26-24.

Pittston Area was able to hold off Abington Heights until Johnson’s basket with 4:07 to play. The Patriots then came up empty two consecutive possessions, missing a 3-pointer and turning over the ball.

McGarry led Pittston Area with 17 followed by Lucas Lopresto with 13.

District 2 Class 5A Boys Championship

Abington Heights 53, Pittston Area 48

ABINGTON HEIGHTS (53) — Andrew Kittel 3 0-2 8, Finn Goldberg 5 2-2 14, Jordan Shaffer 4 7-7 16, Robby Lucas 4 2-4 11, Billy Johnson 1 1-2 3, Chris Begley 0 0-0 0, Connor Abel 0 1-2 1. Totals 17 13-23 53.

PITTSTON AREA (48) — Silvio Giardina 1 0-0 3, Lucas Lopresto 6 1-3 13, Matt Walter 2 2-2 8,Paul Jordan McGarry 4 6-6 17, Aiden Lynn 3 1-2 7. Totals 16 10-12 48.

Abington Heights`7`17`12`17 — 53

Pittston Area`14`12`13`9 — 48

Three-point goals: AH 6 (Kittel, Goldberg 2, Shaffer, Lucas 2). PA 6 (Giardina, Walter 2, McGarry 3).