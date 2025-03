Victoria Sabetta tries her best to take part in Wyoming Area Catholic School’s Pi Day pie eating contest.

Wyoming Area Catholic School’s Principal Eileen Rishcoff takes cell photos of, left to right, Atarah McLean, Avery Barrett, Nathan Piccotti.

All dressed up for Pi Day at Wyoming Area Catholic School, Exeter, are, left to right: Julianna O’Hop, Michela Welby, Gwen Johns, Madi Hughes.

Wyoming Area Catholic School held a pie-eating contest on Pi Day. Seventeen students participated in the contest with Drew Watlock declared the winner. Pi Day Queen was Scarlett O’Hop and King Nathan Piccotti. Eileen Rishcoff is the school’s principal.