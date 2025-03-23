PITTSTON — The Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick held the 111th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Dinner at The Banks Venue.
Nearly 300 attended the dinner where the Friendly Sons honored City of Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo (Man of the Year Award), Scranton Police Dept. Detective Kyle Gilmartin (Hometown Hero Award), Robert Linskey (President’s Award), and PJ Adonizio (Gilmartin Achievement Award).
Other officials of the evening included: Sean Rooney, Friendly Sons president; Norman Robinson, grand marshal; James T. Rooney, general chairman; Joseph Dessoye, Esq., introduction of honorees.
Former Penn State and Miami Dolphin great, OJ McDuffie served as keynote speaker.
Proclamations were handed out by Congressman Rob Bresnahan, PA State Sen. Martin Flynn, PA State Rep. James Haddock, and Mayor Lombardo.
Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown presented the Key to the City to Mayor Lombardo. Bagpipers from the Black Diamond Pipe & Drum Band performed. Invocation and benediction was conducted by Rev. Joseph Elston. In addition to the dinner provided by The Refinery, a silent auction was held.