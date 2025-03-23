Brian Quinn looks over the dozens and dozens of items donated for the 111th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Dinner by the Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick at The Banks Venue.

The 111th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Dinner by the Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick’s keynote speaker OJ McDuffie took center stage at the end of the evening.

PJ Adonizio addresses the audience after receiving the Gilmartin Achievement Award at the 111th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Dinner by the Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick.

Kyle Gilmartin, received two standing ovations by the nearly 300 attendees of the 111th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Dinner by the Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick. Gilmartin received the Hometown Hero Award.

Congressman Rob Bresnahan gave each honoree a Congressional Proclamation at the Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick at the annual St. Patrick’s Dinner.

PJ Adonizio, left, Kyle Gilmartin, center, and Bob Linskey, right, seated at the head table of the 111th Annual St. Patrick’s Dinner by the Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick at The Banks Venue, Pittston.

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown, right, presented City of Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo a Key to the City of Wilkes-Barre at the Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick’s Dinner where Lombardo was honored at the Man of the Year.

Scranton Police Dept. Det. Kyle Gilmartin, right, chats with Wyoming Area Regional Police Chief Michael Turner. Both men came back catastrophic injuries nearly taking their lives while on duty.

PITTSTON — The Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick held the 111th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Dinner at The Banks Venue.

Nearly 300 attended the dinner where the Friendly Sons honored City of Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo (Man of the Year Award), Scranton Police Dept. Detective Kyle Gilmartin (Hometown Hero Award), Robert Linskey (President’s Award), and PJ Adonizio (Gilmartin Achievement Award).

Other officials of the evening included: Sean Rooney, Friendly Sons president; Norman Robinson, grand marshal; James T. Rooney, general chairman; Joseph Dessoye, Esq., introduction of honorees.

Former Penn State and Miami Dolphin great, OJ McDuffie served as keynote speaker.

Proclamations were handed out by Congressman Rob Bresnahan, PA State Sen. Martin Flynn, PA State Rep. James Haddock, and Mayor Lombardo.

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown presented the Key to the City to Mayor Lombardo. Bagpipers from the Black Diamond Pipe & Drum Band performed. Invocation and benediction was conducted by Rev. Joseph Elston. In addition to the dinner provided by The Refinery, a silent auction was held.