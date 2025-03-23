Pittston Area School Board member unveils the new plaque of the new wing at the Primary School named in his honor. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Pittston Area School Board member unveils the new plaque of the new wing at the Primary School named in his honor.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

<p>Martin F. Quinn stands next to the plaque bearing his name at the Pittston Area Primary Center, who currently sits on the Pittston Area School Board, as a new wing was unveiled on Tuesday.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

Martin F. Quinn stands next to the plaque bearing his name at the Pittston Area Primary Center, who currently sits on the Pittston Area School Board, as a new wing was unveiled on Tuesday.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
<p>Pittston Area officials unveiled a plaque at the Primary Center at the end of the monthly school board meeting. From left: Martin Quinn, school board member, Art Savokinas, Primary Center principal, Kevin Booth, school district superintendent, Dr. John Haas, school district assistant superintendent, Tiffany Ferentino, Primary Center assistant principal.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

Pittston Area officials unveiled a plaque at the Primary Center at the end of the monthly school board meeting. From left: Martin Quinn, school board member, Art Savokinas, Primary Center principal, Kevin Booth, school district superintendent, Dr. John Haas, school district assistant superintendent, Tiffany Ferentino, Primary Center assistant principal.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
<p>Parents and students of Pittston Area Primary Center tour the new wing of the school on Tuesday, March 18.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

Parents and students of Pittston Area Primary Center tour the new wing of the school on Tuesday, March 18.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
<p>At the conclusion of the monthly school board meeting, members of the board toured the new wing of Pittston Area’s Primary Center. Left to right: Matt Marriggi, Joe Salva, Martin Quinn, Kathy Healey, Michael Crawford, John Adonizio, Rosanne Ricotta.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

At the conclusion of the monthly school board meeting, members of the board toured the new wing of Pittston Area’s Primary Center. Left to right: Matt Marriggi, Joe Salva, Martin Quinn, Kathy Healey, Michael Crawford, John Adonizio, Rosanne Ricotta.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

HUGHESTOWN — Pittston Area School Board held an open house Tuesday, along with the unveiling a plaque, of the new wing at the school’s Martin F. Quinn Primary Center. School board member and the namesake of the building did the honors of unveiling the plaque.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR