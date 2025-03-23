Martin F. Quinn stands next to the plaque bearing his name at the Pittston Area Primary Center, who currently sits on the Pittston Area School Board, as a new wing was unveiled on Tuesday.
Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
Pittston Area officials unveiled a plaque at the Primary Center at the end of the monthly school board meeting. From left: Martin Quinn, school board member, Art Savokinas, Primary Center principal, Kevin Booth, school district superintendent, Dr. John Haas, school district assistant superintendent, Tiffany Ferentino, Primary Center assistant principal.
Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
Parents and students of Pittston Area Primary Center tour the new wing of the school on Tuesday, March 18.
Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
At the conclusion of the monthly school board meeting, members of the board toured the new wing of Pittston Area’s Primary Center. Left to right: Matt Marriggi, Joe Salva, Martin Quinn, Kathy Healey, Michael Crawford, John Adonizio, Rosanne Ricotta.
Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
HUGHESTOWN — Pittston Area School Board held an open house Tuesday, along with the unveiling a plaque, of the new wing at the school’s Martin F. Quinn Primary Center. School board member and the namesake of the building did the honors of unveiling the plaque.