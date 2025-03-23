Martin F. Quinn stands next to the plaque bearing his name at the Pittston Area Primary Center, who currently sits on the Pittston Area School Board, as a new wing was unveiled on Tuesday. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Pittston Area officials unveiled a plaque at the Primary Center at the end of the monthly school board meeting. From left: Martin Quinn, school board member, Art Savokinas, Primary Center principal, Kevin Booth, school district superintendent, Dr. John Haas, school district assistant superintendent, Tiffany Ferentino, Primary Center assistant principal. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Parents and students of Pittston Area Primary Center tour the new wing of the school on Tuesday, March 18. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch