WEST PITTSTON – The West Pittston Cherry Blossom Committee recently announced a 2-Mile “Cherry Blossom Charge” Run in memory of Bob Messina. Messina was a longtime volunteer and committee member of the festival. Bob, 63, passed away Jan. 31, 2025.

The run will take place on Saturday, May 3, starting at the 8:30 a.m. at the Cherry Blossom Festival grounds.

The course starts and ends at the festival grounds at the corner of Luzerne and Susquehanna Avenues. The course map travels up Luzerne Avenue to Damon Street, returning to the festival grounds via Exeter Avenue

There will be awards for the top three finishers in each age bracket and they are 18 and under, 19 to 39, 40 to 59, 60 and over. The awards ceremony will be held at the festival band shell. Water and snacks will be provided. T-shirts are included for all pre-registered runners.

To enter, send a pre-registration check of $25 ($30 for day of the race) to: West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival, c/o Toni Valenti, 316 Damon St., West Pittston, PA 18643.

Pre-registering runners must list their t-shirt size: S, M, L or XL.

Proceeds will help defray the cost of Boy Scout Camp.