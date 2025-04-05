WEST PITTSTON – The West Pittston Cherry Blossom Committee is now accepting applications for the Little Miss Cherry Blossom Contest to be held Saturday, May 3.

The contest is open to girls from the ages 5 to 8 from the Greater Pittston Area. The first 15 applicants will be accepted to compete in the contest. All contestants must ride in the parade.

Each girl will be judged on her talent, stage presence, interview and overall participation. Talent performances are limited to three-minutes.

Qualified judges who are not affiliated with the festival will choose the winners.

To apply to be in the contest, please submit the contestant’s name, a brief biography and a 4-inch by 6-inch photo to Gina Malsky, 115 Spring St., West Pittston, PA. If sending by email, please send a high resolution photo Missgina.dtwb@gmail.com.

For any questions regarding the contest, contact Gina at 570-332 7817.

Deadline is April 11.