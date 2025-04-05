EXETER – Wyoming Area Catholic School is hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive on April 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the school’s gym. All are welcome to donate but you must be 16-years-old and older to donate blood.

The school’s Builders Club, grades five through eight, is sponsoring this event.

Blood Program Leader and Builder’s Club adviser Tiffany Callaio believes it’s important to get children involved in civic duties at a early age.

“I try to get my Builders Club members to get involved with projects that make a difference and help others,” Callaio said. “Donating blood allows you to save up to three lives from one pint of blood, so what better way to help this great cause and give back?

On a personal level, Callaio’s grandfather, Frank Callaio, was very involved, not only donating multiple gallons of blood in his lifetime, but was instrumental with blood drives at Tobyhanna Army Depot.

“It is a personal full circle moment for me where my grandfather started the blood drive program at the depot in 1979 and received multiple awards from the Red Cross for his contributions,” Callaio added.

For further information on the blood drive, contact Tiffany Callaio at tcallaio@wacsh.com.