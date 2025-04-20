Panama Street resident of Pittston, Sherry McHale, once again held a neighborhood Easter Egg Hunt including four big prizes and one grand prize winner. Submitted photo

<p>Sherry McHale, shown with the Easter Bunny, has been putting on an Easter Egg Hunt for many years for children on Panama Street, Pittston.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

<p>Shown are the big winners of Sherry McHale’s Easter Egg Hunt. Left to right: Lily, Anthony, Roman, Conrad (grand prize winner) and Logan.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

<p>Lily was one of the big winners by finding one of the four large golden eggs at Sherry McHale’s Easter Egg Hunt.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

PITTSTON — Sherry McHale, a resident of Panama Street, has been holding Easter Egg Hunts for a long time for neighborhood children. This year was no different, when nearly two dozen children participated in the 2025 egg hunt.

