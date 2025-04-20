Home News Neighborhood fun News Neighborhood fun April 20, 2025 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Panama Street resident of Pittston, Sherry McHale, once again held a neighborhood Easter Egg Hunt including four big prizes and one grand prize winner. Submitted photo Sherry McHale, shown with the Easter Bunny, has been putting on an Easter Egg Hunt for many years for children on Panama Street, Pittston. Submitted photo Shown are the big winners of Sherry McHale’s Easter Egg Hunt. Left to right: Lily, Anthony, Roman, Conrad (grand prize winner) and Logan. Submitted photo Lily was one of the big winners by finding one of the four large golden eggs at Sherry McHale’s Easter Egg Hunt. Submitted photo ❮ ❯ PITTSTON — Sherry McHale, a resident of Panama Street, has been holding Easter Egg Hunts for a long time for neighborhood children. This year was no different, when nearly two dozen children participated in the 2025 egg hunt. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Pittston City holds Easter Egg Drive-Thru Wesley family hosts neighborhood Easter egg hunt San Cataldo Society Women’s Group holds bake sale View Comments