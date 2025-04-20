Lily was one of the big winners by finding one of the four large golden eggs at Sherry McHale’s Easter Egg Hunt.

Shown are the big winners of Sherry McHale’s Easter Egg Hunt. Left to right: Lily, Anthony, Roman, Conrad (grand prize winner) and Logan.

Sherry McHale, shown with the Easter Bunny, has been putting on an Easter Egg Hunt for many years for children on Panama Street, Pittston.

PITTSTON — Sherry McHale, a resident of Panama Street, has been holding Easter Egg Hunts for a long time for neighborhood children. This year was no different, when nearly two dozen children participated in the 2025 egg hunt.