Members of the San Cataldo Society Women’s Group of Pittston recently held a bake sale, accompanied by a basket raffle. Bake sale participants, from left: Janet Montville, Rosemary Dessoye, Linda Dessoye, Tina Booth, Chelsea Musko, Linda Yenelavitch, Ellen Shannahan, Carla Scarantino, Nancy Nawrocki, Joyce Nallon, Marion Monteforte, Debbie DelRegno and Frances Norris.

Running the basket raffle were Debbie DelRegno and Jeanie Bantell.