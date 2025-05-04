It’s West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival time, and it looks like the cherry trees have been holding off on losing all of their pedals in time for the festival.

Of course, it’s springtime in NEPA, and that can mean frequent rain, and this weekend has been no different with the weather forecasters. Now that I think of it, they predicted rain late Friday afternoon and it was exquisite with sunshine and a light breeze.

The 54-year-old festival is in a rebirth stage, if you will. The first step is to have a corporate sponsor of the event — a first.

Big Top Rentals has moved to the forefront of being the first, and it only makes sense since they have been pitching their tents for the Cherry Blossom Festival for years and years.

Congratulations to the Mark Farrell family for stepping up and making a financial commitment to the festival for the next five years.

This year, Big Top brought in a few new tents, including one topped with cherry blossom art and the main 130-foot merchants’ tent having clear panels for better light. It gets pretty dark under a tent that long and Farrells came up with the idea of clear panels.

As for the history of the Cherry Blossom Festival, it goes pretty far back and many may not know of its origin.

The festival is a cherished annual event that has become a hallmark of spring in West Pittston.

It was created as a way to celebrate the beauty of the cherry trees that line Susquehanna Ave. along the west bank of the Susquehanna River.

Local organizers, inspired by the blooming trees and the community spirit of West Pittston, sought to establish a tradition that would bring residents together while showcasing the town’s natural charm.

In its earliest years, the festival was a modest affair, with local food stands, simple games, and a small parade. However, the event quickly gained popularity, drawing in not just residents from West Pittston but also visitors from neighboring towns.

Its growth reflected both the strong sense of community in the area and the pride locals take in their town’s heritage and natural beauty.

By the 1980s and 1990s, the festival had expanded to include live music, children’s entertainment, local craft vendors, and more elaborate food offerings.

One of the most beloved traditions that emerged during this time was the “Little Miss Cherry Blossom” contest, which celebrates local youth and has become a highlight for many families each year. The parade, usually held on Saturday morning, also became more elaborate, featuring marching bands, decorated floats, and appearances by community groups and local dignitaries.

The cherry blossoms themselves remain central to the festival’s identity. West Pittston’s riverbank is lined with flowering cherry trees, some of which were planted specifically to enhance the beauty of the area in coordination with the festival’s beginnings.

These trees, typically in full bloom during early May, create a vibrant and picturesque backdrop for the weekend’s events.

Over the decades, the West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival has evolved but has always retained its core values of community, tradition, and celebration of the season.

It continues to be organized and staffed by volunteers, showcasing the dedication of local residents.

In recent years, the event has embraced modern additions such as food trucks and social media promotions, but it remains grounded in the warm, small-town charm that inspired it’s founding 54-years ago.

Grand Marshals have been a tradition and this year is no exception in honoring retired Luzerne Co. Judge Tom Burke, who is a borough resident that has a front row seat to the springtime blooming of the Cherry trees.

I can only hope Mother Nature is kind to the festival this year.

Also in today’s edition is an article I penned on the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce’s Titan of Industry recipient, Scott Meuser. Scott is the President and CEO of Pride Mobility Corporation for the last 37-years.

Scott’s resume is impressive to say the least and he has guided the company to great success and he told me he’s not done yet.

The company has gone from using metal and steel parts combined with heavy batteries for scooters to extremely strong, yet lightweight carbon fiber and much lighter lithium batteries and who knows that the next 10-years will be like, but bet the farm, Scott will be the man on top leading the charge.

See how I did that… charge, batteries? Yeah, never mind, you get the point. Scott’s going to be around for the next decade and who knows after that?

Congratulations to the Long Island kid that put NEPA and Greater Pittston on the world stage.

Congrats are also in order for Catherine Duffy on having the wisdom and business sense to relocate her retail store, 3 Sisters, to Pittston. She’s set up her store at the Waterfront Warehouse, a building where it has become one-stop shopping extravaganza.

Catherine has been doing it right as a business owner for the last 35-years, she certainly has tapped into a niche and it works for her.

Don’t forget this Friday’s 2nd Friday Art Walk on Main Street, Pittston.

The summer season has begun.

Quote of the week

“The significance of the cherry blossom tree in Japanese culture goes back hundreds of years. In their country, the cherry blossom represents the fragility and the beauty of life.” — Homaro Cantu

Thought of the week

“Cherry blossoms are a gentle reminder of how precious and fleeting life can be. Like their petals, we too are only here for a short while.” — Anonymous

Bumper sticker

“As the cherry blossoms bloom, so too does hope, returning with every spring,” — Anonymous