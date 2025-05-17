WEST PITTSTON — The annual West Pittston/ Exeter Memorial Day Parade will take place on Monday, May 26 with the parade stepping off at 11:30 a.m. at the corner of Linden St. and Wyoming Ave., with parade line up beginning at 11 a.m.

The parade will end at the Wyoming Area Catholic School followed by a short service held in the school’s gymnasium with a guest speaker and musical selections.

Ron Gitkos, commander of the West Pittston American Legion 542, 1st Lt. Jeffrey DePrimo, asks that everyone is welcome to join in the service, but to also display your American Flag during the remainder of the month of May and honor military Veterans.

For further information, contact Gitkos at 570-466-1232.

Related Video

— Tony Callaio