PITTSTON — Art e Fekts Gallery will feature an exhibition by artist Curtis Salonich beginning on Friday, June 13 during the 2nd Friday Art Walk.

The self-proclaimed bold and thought-provoking work of photographer Salonick’s will remain on display through July 9, 2025.

Salonick’s creative journey began with a Pentax K1000 in hand and a desire to find an artistic outlet. Initially drawn to nature photography, his skills sharpened while freelancing for a local newspaper in the wake of the 1972 Tropical Storm Agnes flood.

Over decades of professional and artistic work, Salonick evolved his style — moving from 35mm film to large-format cameras and now working with digital tools like PicMonkey and ACDSee to craft complex, layered images that feel both timeless and experimental.

Salonick’s work blurs the line between reality and narrative construction, embracing photography not only as a medium of documentation but as a form of expressive, fine art.

“This collection is meant to open the door to new ideas,” Salonick said. “It’s less about what’s literal and more about what’s possible.”