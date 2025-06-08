PITTSTON — The 2nd Friday Art Walk returns to the downtown on Friday, June 13 from 5 to 9 p.m. on Main Street to vendors selling artwork, crafters of all sorts, along with plenty of entertainment.

Many of the downtown shops will be open, many offering special promotions on the evening.

The Phyllis Hopkins Trio is the featured act this month with additional performers at the Pocket Park next to Napoli’s Pizza.

An artist reception will take place at Art e Fekts Gallery, spotlighting the work of celebrated local artist Curtis Salonick.

This month’s 2nd Friday Art Walk vendor sample including artists and artisans Leandra Hetro, Frank Wengen, Robert Bergstrasser, Leanna Yatcilla, Amber’s Accessories & Décor, Teasperience, CSS (non-profit), Pottery by Denise & Dawn, and Handcrafted by Hannah, Artwork for the Young at Heart, Perry’s Fine Arts & Crafts, Inspired Slacker, 3 Sisters Crafts, Dots and Dyes, M&J Craftsman Creations, Dane’s Photography, Adam Caricatures, and Pittston Rotary.

Food vendors Handles Ice Cream, Northeast Snacks, Cakes by Elaina, Deep Roots Hard Cider, will be on hand.

The 2nd Friday Art Walk continues to support local artists and entrepreneurs while encouraging the community to come together and celebrate Downtown Pittston’s growing art and cultural scene. Admission is free and open to the public.