PITTSTON—If you are interested in a grab-and-go meal while on the go with summer activities, St. Michael the Archangel Byzantine Catholic Church, 205 N. Main St., will hold a drive-thru pick-up on Sunday, July 13, from noon to 3 p.m.

Orders are now being taking for summertime favorites such as potato pancakes, $2 each or $24 per dozen; kielbasa sandwiches, $5.50 each or topped with sauerkraut $6; sausage and pepper sandwiches, $6 each.

To pre-order food, call Mike at 570-704-6520 or 570-654-5349. Reserve your order by Friday, July 11. Pay by cash or check at time of pickup by the tent on the side of the church by using the Lambert St. entrance.

St. Michael’s thanks all community friends and parishioners in your support.

Related Video

Also, St. Michael’s will hold the 28th Annual Flea Market on Saturday, Aug. 2 and Sunday, Aug. 3.

The community activity offers a flea market of treasures and finds to repurpose, as well as featuring a ziti dinner featuring homemade ethnic specialties, foods on the grill, and baked goods.

For more details on St. Michael’s Church, visit stmichaelsbyzantine.com, social media and the Sunday Dispatch.