PITTSTON — The City of Pittston will hold an old-fashioned Community Cookout from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 19 at Sullivan Park.

The event is free to the residents of the City of Pittston, offering food, fun and community connection.

Families can enjoy story time in the Book Nook with Morgan from the Pittston Memorial Library. Children will have the opportunity to listen to a fun story and select a free book or coloring book to take home.

Resident guests can also enjoy free hamburgers, hot dogs, and other cookout favorites, along with complimentary ice cream served by the Fidelity Ice Cream Truck.

There will be music and face painting available courtesy of Facepainting with TLC.

In addition to the festivities, residents can pick up free recycling bins to support the City’s sustainability initiatives.

Representatives from NeighborWorks Northeast PA will also be on hand to share information about the Beautiful Blocks Program, which offers funding opportunities for eligible exterior home improvements, including landscaping, painting, sidewalk repairs, porch restorations, and more.

“This event is all about bringing neighbors together and celebrating the spirit of our community,” Mayor Michael Lombardo said. “We hope families from across the city will join us for a great afternoon in the park.”

For information, contact the Pittston City Office of Community Development at 570-654-4601.