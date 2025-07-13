PITTSTON — St. Michael the Archangel Byzantine Catholic Church, 205 N. Main St., will hold the 28th Annual Flea Market, Ziti Dinner and Food Fest from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 2, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 3.

The fundraiser features an indoor flea market in the church lower-level hall along with favorite ethnic and picnic-style foods and baked goods sale at various indoor and outdoor food stations.

In the church hall, you can find holupki (piggies-stuffed cabbage); homemade pierogi (pirohi), halushki (noodles and cabbage); wimpies and more.

Outdoor food stations include hot dogs, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, sausage and peppers, potato pancakes and new on the menu for this year are chicken wings.

Related Video

Featured on Sunday, Aug. 3 only, is a full take-out dinner of ziti pasta with homemade sauce and meatballs, salad and bread.

Dinners will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside the church hall next to the food bar. Cost per dinner is $13 for adults and $8 for children.

Ziti dinner tickets can be purchased during the flea market.

Baked goods will be available on Saturday at the outdoor tent.

All the information on the event can be found at stmichaelsbyzantine.com.

The Rev. Andrii Dumnych serves as pastor of St. Michael’s parish.

For information, contact the church at 570-654-4564.