Ghost Threads, a consignment store featuring quality clothing from vintage to modern, is now open at 924 Exeter Ave., Exeter.

Ghost Threads, a consignment store featuring quality clothing from vintage to modern, recently opened its doors for business at 924 Exeter Ave., Exeter.

EXETER — There is a new consignment shop in town featuring clothing from as far away from New York City to England and everywhere in between. Ghosts Threads held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday officially opening at 924 Exeter Ave., Exeter.

“Ghost Threads is about clothing with a story behind it,” Melanie Lombardo, owner said. “I think when people think of consignment, they don’t have the right idea in their head of what the clothes are. I’ve been doing this since I was in Middle School and High School going out consignment and thrifting, so fashion is in my blood, I’ve always really been into it.”

Lombardo got the idea of starting a consignment shop after years of purchasing clothing at local establishments.

“It’s always been in the back of my head on starting a consignment shop and when I got out of college, and me and all my friends have so many clothes, we thought what are we doing to do with them?” Lombardo said. “So my dad had the (storefront) space and it would be a good idea if we put all of our old clothes we wore in college and not wear anymore up for sale.”

Related Video

Lombardo admits she’s not fast fashion or poorly made clothing along with loving the idea of not stuffing landfills with out of date or unused clothing. She believes in recycling clothing rather than trashing them.

Her shop focuses on clothing from vintage to modern targeting 18-year-olds to 30-year-olds.

“I got in contact with vintage wholesalers who find clothing from all over that ship to me,” Lombardo admits. “I have a girl from England, Pakistan, Miami and really, they come from everywhere that only deal with businesses.”

Even though Lombardo prefers vintage clothing, she does have an array of clothing and also sells jewelry.

“I don’t want to pigeonhole myself on the age thing, but my target audience is definitely young adults.

In the future, Lombardo will introduce pop-up events as well as collaboration with other local merchants.

“I would like to have dinner parties as well and to just host more events in the space,” Lombardo added.

Starting on Aug. 22, store hours will be Tuesday through Friday: noon to 6 p.m.; Saturday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed: Sunday and Monday.

For information, contact Ghost Threads at 570-855-9569. Ghost Threads can be found on Facebook as well as GhostThread570 on Instagram and TikTok.