PITTSTON — St. John the Evangelist Parish Summer Fest ’25 will be held Thursday, Aug. 7 through Saturday, Aug. 9 from 5 to 10 p.m. each evening on the grounds of St. John the Evangelist Church, 35 William St., Pittston.

Featured entertainment this year will include The Taxmen (Thursday), Joe Stanky and the Cadets (Friday), and Flaxy Morgan (Saturday).

A variety of foods will be available for purchase. Games of chance, raffles, cash bingo, dime pitch and children’s games will be available in the Monsignor Bendik Pastoral Center (former school auditorium).

Food and entertainment will be held on the church grounds.