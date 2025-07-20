Volunteers for the St. John the Evangelist Parish Summer Fest ’25 are, from left, first row: Nancy Roth, Linda Weathers, Noelle Vodzack, Mary Ellen Vodzack, Kieran Rinish, Cathy Rusnok, Kathy Kostik, Stephanie Lynch, Ann Yencha, Beverly Harnen and Tom Vaxmonsky. Second row: Ann Simko, Rosemary Dessoye, Mary Reynolds, Rich Rusnok, Frederick Roughsedge Jr., Katrina Roughsedge, Frederick Roughsedge Sr., Anne Coolbaugh, Arianna Roughsedge, Mary Ellen Hromisin, Erin Johnson, Deacon David Marx, Brian Grula, Kathy Zelonis, Marie Roth, Virginia Linskey, Bob Linskey, Rosaleen Scatena, Jim Powell, Kathy Powell, David Simkonis, Lane Simkonis, Stephen Vitek, Sylvia Waxmonsky, Don Waxmonsky, Dennis Palladino, Janet Palladino, Jackie Rinish, Rick Rinish and Father Joseph Elston. Submitted Photo

PITTSTON — St. John the Evangelist Parish Summer Fest ’25 will be held Thursday, Aug. 7 through Saturday, Aug. 9 from 5 to 10 p.m. each evening on the grounds of St. John the Evangelist Church, 35 William St., Pittston.

Featured entertainment this year will include The Taxmen (Thursday), Joe Stanky and the Cadets (Friday), and Flaxy Morgan (Saturday).

A variety of foods will be available for purchase. Games of chance, raffles, cash bingo, dime pitch and children’s games will be available in the Monsignor Bendik Pastoral Center (former school auditorium).

Food and entertainment will be held on the church grounds.

