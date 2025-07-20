PITTSTON — A new fitness gym has opened in Greater Pittston, offering admission 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

AIRA Fitness opened its doors on Wednesday, July 16, at Pittston Crossings, 320 Highway 315, located next to Primo Hoagies.

This new location brings the AIRA Fitness brand’s commitment to affordability, flexibility, and results-driven workouts to the Pittston community.

Opened around the clock, seven days a week, AIRA Fitness is designed to fit into any schedule and support members at every stage of their fitness journey.

The Pittston location is owned and operated by Jim DeMichele, a seasoned professional with deep roots in both the fitness and business industries.

Jim brings more than 15 years of experience as a personal trainer and has managed multiple fitness centers in both Northeast Pennsylvania and Long Island.

His background also includes a strong career in sales, marketing, and sales management, making him uniquely equipped to lead AIRA Fitness in delivering an exceptional gym experience.

“I’m beyond excited to bring AIRA Fitness to Pittston,” DeMichele said. “This is more than just a gym, it’s a place where people can change their lives. We’re building a welcoming, no-pressure environment for all fitness levels, and I look forward to growing with the community and helping our members reach their goals.”

DeMichele invites area residents to stop by, tour the facility, and take advantage of membership rates.

For information, contact AIRA Fitness at 570-600-8844 or email airafitnesspittston@gmail.com.