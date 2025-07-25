As of 3:30 p.m., Friday evening’s free Rockin’ the River concert was still scheduled to proceed, although Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo said she is closely monitoring the weather.

Crocamo said the latest weather predictions indicate the rain storm may stop around the time the concert is scheduled to begin, which means the event may be able to proceed at the River Common recreation area along the Susquehanna River in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

The performers are Back In Black: A Tribute to AC/DC and Bat Out of Hell: A Tribute to Meatloaf.

Gates open at 5 p.m., and music starts at 6 p.m. There will be food trucks and beverage vendors. It will be the final show of the three-week series.

The shows are presented by Visit Luzerne County in cooperation with the Riverfront Parks Committee. Major sponsors are Geisinger, Mountain Productions, PSC, Lewith & Freeman, DiscoverNEPA and the City of Wilkes-Barre.