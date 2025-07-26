The Wyoming Valley Conference has set its fall athletic schedules.

Golf is once again the first sport to get started with conference openers scheduled for Aug. 7. Pittston Area hosts Berwick and Wyoming Area hosts Wyoming Valley West that day in a pair of matches at Fox Hill Country Club.

Football begins Aug. 22, but Pittston Area does not play its first divisional game in the WVC until Sept. 12 and Wyoming Area does not join in until Sept. 19.

Pittston Area opens at home with Mid Valley in non-league play and faces Wyoming Valley West Sept. 12 in its first WVC Division 1 game. Wyoming Area opens at Crestwood and plays its first game in Division 2 of the WVC at home against Tunkhannock Sept. 19.

Like golf, girls tennis will again have all WVC teams competing in one league without a divisional breakdown.

Wyoming Area is home with Wilkes-Barre Area and Pittston Area is at Crestwood when the conference opens Aug. 25.

Field hockey starts in Division 2 Aug. 28, including Pittston Area playing at Wallenpaupack in a Division 2 contest. Division 1 does not join in until Sept. 8 when Wyoming Area playing at home against Lake-Lehman is one of the openers.

In boys soccer, Wyoming Area is at Wyoming Seminary in a WVC Division 2 opener Sept. 2 and Pittston Area is home with Crestwood when Division 1 opens the next day.

In girls soccer, Pittston Area hosts Crestwood in a Division 1 opener Sept. 2 and Wyoming Area is home against Holy Redeemer when Division 2 begins action Sept. 3.

The WVC will continue its cluster scheduling format in cross country. The conference season opens Sept. 3 with Pittston Area and Wyoming Area boys and girls teams competing along with Wyoming Valley West in a quad meet at Wilkes-Barre Area.

Girls volleyball is another sport in which the WVC combines all teams into one group rather than separating into divisions.

The conference begins Sept. 2, but MMI Prep is at Pittston Area Sept. 3 and Wyoming Area is at Dallas Sept. 4 in openers for those teams.

Full conference schedules are posted at www.piaad2.org.