Crafty Beans Co. in Dupont offers coffee and so much more

DUPONT — Crafty Beans Co., 294 Main St., is a locally owned and operated coffee shop with a mission to strengthen the unique character of the community and support small businesses. Open since Oct. 1, 2024, it offers a cozy indoor seating area with a warm fireplace for the winter and outdoor seating near a waterfall for enjoying the summer.

Crafty Beans Co. serves regular and decaf coffee along with espresso and hand-crafted cappuccino, macchiato, and lattes in a variety of flavor combinations. They are all available hot and iced. Its house blend and espresso are organic.

“We proudly serve coffee from Homestead Coffee Roasters, a locally owned and operated organic, certified roastery sourcing the best coffees the world has to offer,” said owner Dominique Shea. “The beans are ‘Small Farm Sourced’ — all part of our mission — investing in small businesses down to the bean!”

Crafty Beans Co. creates seasonal specials and pop-up beverages, including Hot Cocoa Bar, Hot Mulled Apple Cider, and Margarita Mocktail slushy. A summer favorite for the kids is a Shark Drink Refresher, which includes a gummy shark and float.

“Currently, our Dubia Lattes is a big hit,” said Dominique.

There is also a variety of teas including organic Earl Grey tea, used in its delicious London Fog and PG tips. Homemade specialty cupcakes, cookies, and muffins are served from several local bakeries including gluten-free and dairy-free options.

Dominique has always had an ambition to open her own business since she was in high school. Her family has generations of successful. entrepreneurs mostly from Dupont. Her uncle Dominick had a Main Street law office in the building that is currently Crafty Beans Co. Her grandfather owned an ice delivery service, which provided blocked ice to homes with ice boxes prior to refrigeration. He subsequently delivered coal. Several generations of her family owned and operated pizzerias and bars in the area.

“When the opportunity came up, I thought, how can I continue this legacy?,” she said. “Then, the Crafty Beans Co. concept of bringing local people together under one roof to help strengthen our community was born! I always admired my generation of family and all of their businesses, and that has inspired me most to start my own.”

Dominique encourages customers to sit, sip, and shop and to shop small/shop local.

“It has been such a blessing to have the opportunity to own my own coffee shop,” she said. “Getting to do something you love everyday and bring a little bit of joy to everyone that enters my coffee shop is what I enjoy most.”

Crafty Beans also supports small businesses by providing a home to handmade crafted items created by dozens of local, talented artisans. Items include outdoor decor, handmade jewelry, and much, much more. Some of them include:

• Wreaths by Rosie — beautifully handmade wreaths and arrangements.

• Upcycled Creations — unique line of one of a kind purses, bags, wallets, organizers, water bottle holders all handmade from upcycled material.

• Mountain Cottage Soapery — artisan handmade soap bars, spa products and gift sets all handmade in small batches.

• Bella’s Biscuits — handmade dog treats using only the best ingredients, available in a variety of flavors and sizes.

• Laz R Tagged — Laser cut/engraved items — including Stadiums, Team Skylines, and a huge selection of themed items. A must see! Also available — customized laser printed items.

• Bobby Standard Line — Unique and Fun — 3D Printed Items.

• The Holly Tree — beautifully knitted baby hats and scarfs, pillows and more. Holly Tree all provides a selection of Blind Date with a book, nicely wrapped with a matching bookmark!

• KnitWits — crocheted Amigurumi.

• Crafts by Jennifer — handmade Stained Glass and Needle felt Amigurumi.

• Red Horse Pottery — handmade pottery mugs, bowls, trays and more.

• Crafts by Ruth — a large selection of needlepoint.

• Crafts by Debbie — unique decorating items.

There are also books from two local authors. Keep an eye out for book signings. Crafty Beans offers Crafty Classes and Kids Craft Classes. Events are posted on Facebook.