Scan this QR code to sign up for Shooting Stars 2025!

Professional basketball player Mia Hopkins, second from left, holds the trophy of her team’s victory in the 3-on-3 basketball tournament in Brazil.

PITTSTON — Get set Greater Pittston and beyond basketball players, professional basketball player, Mia Hopkins will be back in town to conduct a basketball camp for kids from the ages of nine through 14 at the Greater Pittston YMCA on Aug. 13, 14, and 15.

Coming fresh off her pro basketball season in Brazil, Hopkins will hold camp at the YMCA for ages 9 to 11 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. followed by ages of 12 to 14 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Register before Aug. 1 for the Early Bird Promo special using code Star2025 at https://my.cheddarup.com/c/570shootingstarscamp.

At camp, Hopkins, a former collegiate star and a member of the famed Harlem Globetrotters, will teach more than how to shoot a basketball.

Related Video

“I will teach campers on how to lead and to discover the power you already hold inside on and of the court,” Hopkins said. “It’s not just a basketball camp and it’s not about me, it’s about the camper and they learn to be a who you are as a person. Basketball is a way to express yourself but it’s not who you are. It’s about how to align your energy.”

Hopkins has played in 36 countries in her professional career and recently won the 1-on-1-basketball championship and was declared the Queen of the Court of the All-Star game representing her team Cerrado in Brazil.

Her life mission is to empower the next generation of stars to shine brighter on and off the court.

Camp will be a combination of skill work and live competitions led by Hopkins.

The camp will focus on three areas: day 1 — ball handling, day 2 — defense, day 3 — shooting and shooting contest.

On the last day of camp, campers will be involved in a shooting contest for a chance at winning a prize.

Hopkins’ camp philosophy: “We will train hard, have fun, and create a space where every athlete feels seen, supported, and challenged to shine in their own way.”

Camp is $50 for one day of camp and $129 for all three days of camp.

There will be prizes and surprises at the end of camp.