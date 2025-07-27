That’s preschooler Lucca Davis putting on a little show with his sock puppet during Cookie Corner Kindercamp on Friday.

Cookie Corner Kindercamper James Ide gets a little help from teacher Joan Urban on how to operate a marionette puppet.

Teacher Miss Joan helps Kindercamper Grayson Dragg on how to be a puppeteer at The Cookie Corner preschool, Wyoming.

Cookie Corner teacher Joan Urban demonstrates how to use a sock puppet to her Kindercamp students.

WYOMING — It is summer Kindercamp time at The Cookie Corner Child Care Center for preschool graduates about to enter Kindergarten in the fall.

Each summer of the eight-week-long camp, Cookie Corner, picks a weeklong study theme of a famous artist for students attending camp led by teacher Joan Urban.

Past artists have included Keith Haring, Frida Kahlo, Vincent Van Gogh, Georgia O’Keefe, and Pablo Picasso.

This year’s focus has been on a different form of art, that of the famous puppeteer, Jim Henson.

The children created and explored the use of different types of puppets.

Among them were finger, hand, stick, paper bag, sock, shadow and marionette puppets.

Students learned about the life of Jim Henson, watched short video clips of his Muppets in action, and created puppet ads inspired by his early work.

The children designed and painted set backgrounds for a sock puppet show, where each child had the opportunity to perform a joke and catchphrase, just like the legendary Fozzie Bear.

The students get very involved with the project in designing and coloring background scenes for the puppet stage as well as creating their own sock puppet.

“During Kindercamp, the students love this and it’s fun,” Toni Tabone, Cookie Corner owner/teacher, said on artist week. They design all of the background scenes and they really took their time designing it.”